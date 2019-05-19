Captain Marvel Celebrates Armed Forces Day With New Featurette

The United States celebrated Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 18th. Marvel Studios commemorated the day by releasing a new Captain Marvel featurette with the cast of the film. Carol Danvers, the film’s hero, is an Air Force pilot who is taken to space after she gains superpowers. Brie Larson worked with real Air Force personnel to research her character.

“It was a pivotal moment for me, getting to spend the time that I did at the Nellis Air Force Base,” says Larson in the featurette. “Our extras were actual pilots from the base… Getting to go up in a plane… was just an experience I’ll never forget.”

“Anyone in the military is like part athlete and part superhero,” says Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria Rambeau. Rambeau was Danvers’s friend in the Air Force.

“It’s always a joy to represent them and to find a way to represent them honorably and honestly,” says Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury. “[Larson and Lynch] actually went up in fighter jets and did stuff. I wish I could have done that.

Jackson closes the featurette by addressing the military servicemen directly: “Thank you for your service and thanks for your protection. Be safe.”

Larson became close enough with the Air Force personnel she worked with to get her own callsign. She may look back on those flights fondly now, but they were likely less excited when she was vomiting the entire time.

“Actually, they were super nice but there is a lot of sense of humor in the Air Force and one thing in particular because I was going up in the plane,” Larson said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I kept asking ‘Am I gonna puke? Am I gonna puke?’ They’re like ‘it’s 50/50, 50/50 so like don’t have a margarita the night before and you’re fine’ which is very hard for me because if you tell me not to do something then I really really want to do it, so all I wanted was a margarita and I didn’t have it.

“I went up and we simulated a dogfight so we were on offense and defense and doing crazy things like this, and I puked the entire time. 100% of the time. The whole time I was like ‘they said 50/50. This feels like 100%!’ And I got back down on the ground and I was like trying to eat a pretzel and they were like ‘so how did it go?’ and was like ‘I puked the whole time’ and they were like ‘yeah, there was no chance you weren’t going to puke. You simulated a dogfight. There was no way you weren’t going to puke’ and I was like ‘What!? Just let me have my margarita, like what’s wrong with you!’”

Captain Marvel is still playing in theaters. The film will be available on Digital HD on May 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 11th.

Captain Marvel returns in Avengers: Endgame, also now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.