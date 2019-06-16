Captain Marvel Originally Had One More Goose the Cat Joke

Captain Marvel featured quite a lot of scene-stealing moments from Goose the Cat, but it looks like one was left on the cutting room floor. During the film’s recently-released commentary track, co-director Anna Boden revealed a hilarious moment involving the orange Flerken, which ultimately didn’t make it into the film. The scene in question was when the group was trying to access the black box from the flight that gave Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) her powers, only to be temporarily hindered by the slow load time.

“Truth be told we did shoot a slow push in on the cat for that sequence,” Boden revealed, “but that was just maybe one cat joke too far.”

Some fans will surely disagree that it was maybe “one cat joke too far”, as the idea of Goose intensely watching the dial-up computer is pretty hilarious in theory. Even then, there certainly is no shortage of Goose moments in the finished film, as Boden and co-director Ryan Fleck felt very drawn to the character.

“Definitely always,” Boden said during a podcast appearance earlier this year. “It was one of the very very first ideas when we were all getting in a room together with the guys at Marvel and our co-writer. We were throwing ideas on a blackboard with no idea what the structure of the story is gonna be, just like what might we want to see from the comics in this movie, that was definitely one of like the very top things we always wanted to see in the movie. It’s so awesome in the comics. I mean…a cat…who’s a Flerken…who has pocket dimensions? I mean that is, there was no way that wasn’t going to end up in this movie.”

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on new footing following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it will certainly be interesting to see if and how Goose returns, in the present-day or otherwise.

“Kind of hard to say [where Goose is].” Captain Marvel‘s Samuel L. Jackson said in a previous interview. “[She] could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen [her] since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So [she] could be at Fury’s house. [She] could be at Fury’s mum’s house.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.