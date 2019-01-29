New ‘Captain Marvel’ Promo Art Features Maria “Photon” Rambeau

New Captain Marvel promo art features Lashana Lynch as Maria “Photon” Rambeau.

Rambeau can be seen on the two promotional pieces included in the Instagram post below.

Rambeau is Carol Danvers’ friend from the air force, back before Danvers was taken away from planet Earth.

“They have a very dry humor together. They’re kind of…you know when you love someone and you pretend like you hate them? They have that little bit of a slightly unlikely boisterous, yet very loving, deeply loving, caring sister love,” Lynch told ComicBook.com of Maria and Carol’s friendship. “They have a sisterhood about them that is really nice to see in a Marvel movie.”

Lynch also touched on ho Maria handles Carol’s sudden disappearance.

“Carol Danvers is someone who is an aunt to my child, like she is family and that’s why her death take such a big effect on her life because she actually is her life,” Lynch said. “They’re in a male-orientated environment and industry, and all they have is each other, those female fighter pilots. So yeah, they’re extremely close, extremely.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol Danvers’ origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

