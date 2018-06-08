This Captain Marvel Fan Art Might as Well Be Official

The Marvel fandom has yet to get an official look at Brie Larson‘s portrayal of Captain Marvel, but that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining what it could look like.

Instagram user ryans.reviews recently shared a piece of fanart, which shows Larson’s Carol Danvers in her red, yellow, and blue costume, while on a city street. You can check out the piece, which is surprisingly detailed, below.

Even with set photos of Larson in a blue and green version of the Captain Marvel suit, and a few pieces of very low-quality concept art, fans are still eagerly anticipating an official promo poster of the character. And while it’s unknown exactly when that will arrive, it sounds like the wait for Captain Marvel will be worth it.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a recent interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

And it sounds like Larson and the film’s cast and crew are currently making a one-of-a-kind Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, one that will subvert audience’s expectations.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019.