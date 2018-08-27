This ‘Captain Marvel’ Cartoon Pitch Is the Show We Need

Captain Marvel might be on her way to the big screen, but a video showcases another way she could have been introduced to audiences.

Ben Bates, whose storyboard work includes Avengers Assemble and the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, uploaded a proof of concept video for a Captain Marvel animated series earlier this year. The five minute animatic, which you can check out above, sees Carol Danvers having to transform into her superhero counterpart, after The Grapplers try to send her plane crashing towards a city.

“Before I knew a movie was coming out I developed a series idea for Captain Marvel.” Bates explains in the video’s description. “The concept was to do the first board driven Marvel cartoon and after approaching the Big Boss at Marvel Animation with the idea he asked for an animatic to act as proof of concept. I wrote, drew, and hired voice actors to create what you see here. This is the ‘rough’ version of the animatic. A completed version to understand the full story that, had the pitch been successful, I would have cleaned up the drawings to make it prettier looking. Unfortunately Marvel was uninterested in receiving ANY pitches and no one ever even saw this animatic.”

Even though Bates’ idea for a Captain Marvel series ultimately didn’t become a reality, this animatic is still fairly awesome. Having Carol change into her Captain Marvel costume through a sort of magical girl transformation is particularly inspired, and it’s safe to assume that fans would have geeked out seeing Carol and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman teaming up.

Luckily, the world won’t have to wait too much longer to see Captain Marvel in all of her awesome glory, as her live-action solo film is expected to debut early next year. The film will see Brie Larson bringing Carol Danvers to life, as she becomes a superhero in the 1990s amid the Kree-Skrull War.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

