‘Captain Marvel’: Does Carol Danvers Go Binary?

Marvel Studios today released the first trailer for Captain Marvel. The film stars Brie Larson and the trailer may have shown Carol Danvers achieving the height of her powers by “going Binary.”

Towards the end, the trailer shows Carol glowing with power. Her eyes are pure light, and she has a halo-like aura of energy around her. This is like the effect that occurs when Carol absorbs enough energy to achieve her Binary form. The transformation doubles her already superhuman strength, stamina, and other capabilities.

Carol’s Binary form originated during her time hanging out with the X-Men. In the Marvel Comics universe, the power-absorbing mutant Rogue stole Carol’s powers. Carol remained among the X-Men for some time so that Professor X could study her and see if there was a way to reverse the effects of Rogue’s mutant power.

During this time, the X-Men and Carol ended up in space as captives of the alien race called the Brood. The Brood subjected the X-Men and Carol to experimentation. One experiment unlocked the potential power stored in Carol’s genes, which had already been mingled with Kree DNA. The experiment transformed her into Binary, endowing her with cosmic power. The transformation also severed Carol’s emotional connection to Earth and its peoples. She remained in space as a member of the space pirate group called the Starjammers.

Binary later returned to Earth and burned out her cosmic powers to stop the sun from dying. It took her some time to recover any of her strength, and when she finally did it was at a depleted power level.

Carol continued to fight alongside the Avengers, first as Warbird, then as Ms. Marvel, then taking on the Captain Marvel mantle. During her recovery, she discovered that she could absorb energy into her power and charge her DNA. If she absorbs enough energy she can temporarily regain her Binary form, doubling her power.

That seems to be what is happening in the Captain Marvel trailer. The film will probably ignore the backstory with the X-Men and the Brood, and the phrase “go Binary” may not be used for lack of context. But the ability to absorb energy and transform

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019.

