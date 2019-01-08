New ‘Captain Marvel’ IMAX Poster Unveiled

Today is an exciting day for Captain Marvel fans! Not only are we getting new footage during tonight’s NCAA’s National Championship game, but there’s a brand-new IMAX movie poster for fans to enjoy as well.

The new poster, which you can check out below, features the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most powerful hero soaring through the cosmos in her iconic costume and helmet, glowing with a golden aura on a background done up in shades of purple.

The poster is one of three new posters released today, the other two being the Dolby Cinema poster which is very similar to this IMAX one and the RealD 3D poster which is a departure from the previous two and features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) high in the sky above what appears to be Earth looking every bit a mighty protector and force to be reckoned with. You can think of the three posters as variant covers.

In addition to the new posters, tickets for the film are now on sale through Fandango as well, giving fans a chance to get their admission to the first time in the MCU that a woman will be the lead in a solo film. For star Larson, however, she’s just excited Carol Danvers is finally getting her chance to shine as a hero on the big screen because it’s “natural”.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson said. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do — what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be a lot there for people to digest and feel,” Larson continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.