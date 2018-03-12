‘Captain Marvel’: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reveals Nick Fury’s Important Role

Serving as the second post-Avengers: Infinity War film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel will bring Nick Fury to the screen as audiences have never seen him before.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel introduces a Nick Fury years before the one who told Tony Stark he became part of a much larger universe. “We wanted to explore a period before Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury had any idea about any of the other heroes and crazy stuff going on in the world,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW. “You know, we first met Nick when he told Tony, ‘You’re part of a big universe. You just don’t know yet.’ Well, we want to go back to a time when he didn’t know it yet, and really showcase and announce that Carol Danvers was that first hero that Nick came across. That meant she could be the singular hero, but place it within timing of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. It also got us talking about different genres, exploring this notion of sort of the ’90s action film. We hadn’t necessarily done anything like that before either, so there are definitely homages to our favorite ’90s action films within Captain Marvel.”

Perhaps one of those homages will pay tribute to a Samuel L. Jackson film from the ’90s. As a film which follows Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel may or may not be effected by Thanos’ attempts to destroy the universe. “You start to think differently about how the characters are interacting, what character’s stories are coming to a close, and what character’s stories are only just beginning,” Feige said of the post-Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Those stories will continue. I think they’ll continue in surprisingly different and unexpected ways after these two Avengers films.”

Captain Marvel, however, will not be in Avengers: Infinity War, while there is no official word yet on whether or not Nick Fury is joining the party.

