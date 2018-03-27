Could ‘Captain Marvel’ Bring Back Agent Carter?

Captain Marvel is a mini Marvel reunion.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster-to-be began production Monday, the studio officially announcing a cast including Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Gemma Chan and Jude Law.

It was also learned The Avengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg and Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou would be reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, bringing Phil Coulson, Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer back to the big screen.

Captain Marvel is the first film out of the shared universe set during the 1990s, an era that has gone mostly unexplored save for a brief 1999 prologue seen in Iron Man 3.

With S.H.I.E.L.D. darlings Nick Fury and Phil Coulson being brought back into the fold, Marvel Studios has an opportunity to bring back another little-seen fan-favorite: Hayley Atwell‘s accomplished SSR and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Peggy Carter.

Atwell made her debut as the SSR agent in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, where she fought alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) to thwart the machinations of Hydra.

Peggy Carter proved so popular she won her own One Shot, the Agent Carter short film released on the Iron Man 3 Blu-ray, before headlining her own ABC spinoff series of the same name that lasted for two seasons before cancellation.

Atwell reprised the role again in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man, the latter catching up with the S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder in a scene set in 1989. Peggy’s once-lover Steve Rogers learned of her peaceful, off-screen death in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Carter was still active with S.H.I.E.L.D. as late as 1989, still working alongside Howard Stark (John Slattery), making a Captain Marvel appearance possible.

The exact time Captain Marvel takes place has yet to be revealed, but we know it takes place during the ’90s and finds Earth caught in the middle of a galactic conflict between two warring alien races.

An event of that significance would certainly see Carter’s involvement, however minimally, if she is not yet retired by the time Captain Marvel takes place.

Captain Marvel opens March 6, 2019.