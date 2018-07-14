‘Captain Marvel’ Reportedly Casts ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor

Captain Marvel is easily one of the most anticipated superhero films, and it just revealed another member of the cast.

The film has reportedly cast Chuku Modu, though it isn’t known as of now what his role in the movie will be. Fans know Modu from his work in Game of Thrones as Aggo and his role as Dr. Jared Kalu in ABC’s The Good Doctor, though he recently left the series (via IMDB).

Marvel Studios has been rather secretive with their casting information, as several castings have come out after the film has already finished filming, though we imagine like most films there will be reshoots.

As for Modu, he will next show up in a Short film called Survive, as well as 2019’s Freedoms Name Is Mighty Sweet as Charles Hunter.

Captain Marvel is set to be a big part of the next 10 years of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe according to Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years; another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.