‘Captain Marvel’: Ronan’s Role Revealed

When Captain Marvel hits theaters this March, it’ll feature the live-action debut of several characters from Carol Danvers’ comic mythos. On top of debuts, the movie is also set to see the return of a handful of characters, including Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and two members of the Kree alien race — Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou).

Fans might recall Ronan and Korath as characters in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and at least one of them will have a pretty sizable role in this prequel of sorts.

On a visit to the set of Captain Marvel last year, executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com that the film would dive into Ronan’s roots in the Kree military prior to the radicalization we saw in the first Guardians film.

“It’s an earlier version of Ronan, who has not become the radical zealot that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy,” Schwartz mentions. “So he has his own station in Kree society, on Hala, and has his own role to play in the Kree military that intersects with Starforce in an interesting way.”

It’s interesting that Schwartz hints that Ronan isn’t part of the legendary squad of Kree warriors rather, a member of some adjacent stable. Although Schwartz does say we’ll see some character development in Ronan, the producer stops short of saying it’ll be a direct connection to the character’s role in Guardians.

“Just like there’s a Nick Fury origin story buried in this movie,” Schwartz mentions. “Buried a little bit deeper is the Ronan origin story.”

Are you excited to see Ronan the Accuser back in action? Do you think we'll end up seeing his descent into madness?

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.