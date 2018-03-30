New Captain Marvel Set Photos Show Her In Classic Red, Blue & Gold

Captain Marvel is officially underway, and a new photo from the set shows her rocking some classic colors.

The new photos show star Brie Larson wearing jeans, boots, and a t-shirt, but you can definitely see the Captain Marvel colors represented on it. The shirt is red with a blue and yellow logo represented the United States Air Force, which Carol Danvers is known for during her days as a pilot. Of course, the colors are also a dead ringer for her Captain Marvel costume, one we’ve seen in its Kree origins version but not in the classic red, blue, and gold.

“By Hala! CAROL!! rocking 90’s style on the set of #CaptainMarvel, baby! 🌟🤩 cheeeck that USAF shirt! Ooh my god.”

You can check out the new photos above.

The last few photos have shown Larson in other 90s staples, but hopefully, we’ll actually get to see her in the full red, blue, and gold Captain Marvel costume sooner than later. It will likely use the one we’ve already seen as the foundation, just with an updated color scheme and (hopefully) her trademark sash.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

