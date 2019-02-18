‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Novel Suggests Another MCU Character May Return

Captain Marvel is the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to go live, and fans are eager to see Carol Danvers soar. Now, it seems a few details from the film might have been spotted in the wild, and it is all thanks to a special little film novel.

Recently, the folks at Bleeding Cool spotted the book Captain Marvel StarForce Mission Log for sale. A quick peek through the book revealed some potential spoilers for the film, and one of them nods to the return of a rather unexpected Marvel hero.

According to the report, Carol is said to meet and befriend a member of the Nova Corps.

“I’m not here to hurt you, I can get you out of here alive,” the character is said to tell Carol.

As for who this character is? Well, brace yourself. If the novel is correct, then the character is none other than Rohmann Dey, a Nova Corps member played by John C. Reilly in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film.

For those of you unfamiliar with Rohmann, the soldier has a long history in the MCU. As a leader of the Nova Corps on Xandar, Rhomann survived the planet’s destruction when a warlord obliterated the planet. With his people and family dead, Rhomann fled to Earth gravely injured and chose to pass on his powers to Richard Rider, a hero who would become known as Nova. Rhomann died very shortly after passing his powers to Richard after he killed the warlord who destroyed Xandar, so fans can see why his connection to Captain Marvel would be a big deal.

After all, the MCU showed audiences that Thanos has all the Infinity Gems including the one once held on Xandar. The reveal all but confirmed Thanos’ Black Order razed the planet, and fans were left questioning whether Rhomann survived. If Rhomann makes some sort of appearance in Captain Marvel, then audiences may get confirmation of the soldier’s surviving the Decimation. At the very least, an explanation could be given for how Rhomann set up the MCU’s much-wanted introduction of Nova down the line, so fans will want to keep a close eye on Captain Marvel when it hits theaters this spring.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan) with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.