‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Shows Carol Danvers as Comic-Accurate Kree Soldier

Captain Marvel introduced some fan-favorite costumes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like one almost took on a completely different visual aesthetic. Aleksi Briclot, who served as a concept artist on the box-office hit, recently shared another alternate take on Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) Kree costume that was briefly explored for the movie.

Instead of the Starforce color palette that she ultimately wears for a lot of the film, this version of the costume embodies the “classic” Kree color scheme of green and white. You can check it out below.

While the classic Kree colors weren’t ultimately chosen for the Starforce suits, they did make their way into the film in a small way. In the scene where Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) is helping Carol come up with the new colors for her suit, the green and white Kree colors briefly pop up onscreen.

Taking some liberties with the Kree color palette is just one example of how Captain Marvel remixes Carol’s comic history, and her relationship with the group of (seemingly) noble warrior heroes. As the film’s cast and crew expressed well before the film’s release, there would be a bit of a twist on how Carol sees the Kree.

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said on a visit to the film’s set. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson said in an interview last year. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

