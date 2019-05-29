Captain Marvel Fan Notices Easter Egg In Stan Lee Cameo Scene

One of the best parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are Stan Lee‘s cameos. While Lee’s cameo in Avengers: Endgame is unfortunately the last for the comics legend as he passed away last year, Lee’s cameos were so beloved that fans would eagerly watch, waiting to see just how he would be incorporated into the story. Now that he’s gone, however, one fan has discovered something new about Lee’s Captain Marvel cameo, an Easter Egg of sorts that makes the scene even more touching.

Over on Reddit, a fan noted that if you listen very carefully to music in the background of the scene in which Vers (Brie Larson) is walking through a train attempting to locate a shapeshifting Skrull when she happens upon Lee who is practicing his line from the Kevin Smith-penned Mallrats, you’ll notice that it’s actually a variation of the Marvel Studios theme that generally plays during the opening Marvel Studios montage. You can check out the post as well as hear the music for yourself here.

As the scene is the first Lee cameo in the MCU after his November 12, 2018 death, the already bittersweet cameo takes on a different emotional depth when you recognize the music. It’s just another touching way that Captain Marvel commemorated Lee as the film actually opens with a special version of the Marvel Studios montage that paid tribute to more than a decade’s worth of his cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and followed up with a simple message summing up the sentiments of millions of fans all around the world: Thank you Stan.

While it’s not clear exactly how the decision to include the variation of the them in that scene came about, when it comes to the Lee-themed montage that opened Captain Marvel, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck explained earlier this year that that was Marvel’s idea — but it still moved them to tears.

“The Marvel logo was a Marvel thing that they presented to us,” Fleck said. “They said, ‘Hey guys, what do you think of this? We were thinking of doing this for the movie.’ And we were just like—”

“Loved. We cried,” Boden said. Fleck added the pair “were just moved by it.”

“We feel really lucky to have gotten the opportunity to meet him, and have that special moment on set,” Boden said of Lee, who co-created with Jack Kirby the Skrull and Kree alien races heavily involved in Captain Marvel. “There’s so much reverence when he comes around, and he brings so much life and respect there with him.”

What do you think about the music in Captain Marvel‘s Stan Lee cameo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.