‘Captain Marvel’ Surges In Box Office Thanks To ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Captain Marvel has already joined the $1 billion Marvel movie club, but thanks to the hero reappearing in Avengers: Endgame the so film got a boost at the box office That’s rather impressive since it has already been in theaters for 46 days, but also when you factor in how much difference a week makes. Last Monday Captain Marvel brought in $884 thousand, but this Monday the film shot up to $1.3 million, more than likely due in some part to Endgame hitting theaters this weekend (via Newsarama).

Captain Marvel also pulled in higher numbers the previous Thursday and Friday, though those numbers were not as high as Mondays. In fact, that $1.3 million performance puts it in the 2nd spot all-time only behind Black Panther regarding performance on the 46th day of release. It’s also impressive when you factor in that it did that while playing on 322 fewer screens.

That puts the film at $401 million domestically and combined with its international total of $690 million Captain Marvel has pulled in over $1,091 billion. The film did that even with some backlash over Brie Larson pushing for more representation and diversity in the film press covering films, which resulted in review bombing campaigns on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.

Now none of that matters, as the film is already one of Marvel’s most successful while also launching a brand new hero in the MCU for this phase and the future ones to come. Seems like a very successful outing to us.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

