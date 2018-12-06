‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Gets A Low Budget Remake

The Captain Marvel trailer has been given a low-budget remake in impressive fashion.

YouTube user Dumb Drum produced a recreation of the first trailer for Marvel Studios‘ next film without using any computerized effects. Cosmic sequences are replaced with small-scale sets and the energy bursting from Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers is recreated with small yellow papers and other materials. All in all, the video is quite a fun and impressive watch, right down to the tiny Blockbuster.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson had tweeted a link to the video but has since deleted the social media post. Dumb Drum also released a video which paired their low-budget Captain Marvel trailer with the real Marvel Studios version, showing off just how accurate the remake is.

Not all of the real Captain Marvel is special effects and computerized moments. One impressive aspect which is very real is Larson’s physical appearance as she took on the burden of getting into what many refer to as “super hero shape” for the role, gaining an abundant amount of strength in the process.

“I was getting super strong. and I was like, ‘Well, [Carol] can move planets; the least I could do is move a car,’” Larson said after reporters on the film’s set were shown a video of her moving a Jeep. “I just showed up in the gym one day and he was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ And I pushed the car, yeah.”

Larson noted that the challenging exercise was only accomplished under proper safety measures and continued with a bit of a verbal flex regarding her training routine. “It felt super satisfying, and I felt really crazy afterwards,” Larson said. “I had never lifted weights, or done things until this movie like that. So you get these crazy highs, and then you’re just kind of collapse onto the floor.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.