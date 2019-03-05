Chris Evans Leaked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers to a U.S. Senator

Marvel Studios has been quite guarded with Avengers: Endgame secrets and spoilers, but it appears there is at least one Senator who knows a few thanks to Captain America Chris Evans.

Evans, who will be reprising his role as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame later this year, recently made a visit to meet with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Scott took to his social media to share a photo with Evans, who met to talk about things like education, criminal justice reform, and bipartisanship. You can check out the full post from Scott below, who even fit in an Avengers: Infinity War reference.

“Great to meet @ChrisEvans this morning and talk education, workforce development, criminal justice reform, and bipartisanship,” Scott wrote. “Thankfully, neither of us turned to dust at the end.”

Great to meet @ChrisEvans this morning and talk education, workforce development, criminal justice reform and bipartisanship. Thankfully, neither of us turned to dust at the end. pic.twitter.com/yRmhQpyS5g — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 5, 2019

Evans responded to Scott’s post with a kind message, saying what an honor it was to meet him. He did also reveal that some Endgame spoilers possibly came up during their conversation and that Scott can’t let those get out there or they’re both dusted.

Honor to meet you, sir. Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust. //t.co/VfAsKpwOaK — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 5, 2019

“Honor to meet you, sir,” Evans wrote. “Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust.”

Scott is taking guarding those spoilers very seriously, as he responded: “❌ my ❤️, 🤐🤐🤐”.

Now Cap will join the last remaining Avengers to try and change the universe back to the way it was before Thanos obtained the Infinity Stones. She will assemble with Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ronin (Hawkeye), Rocket Racoon, War Machine, and Ant-Man as they try and fix the universe, hoping in the process to bring back heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and more.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

