Chris Evans Wishes Robert Downey Jr a Happy Birthday with Classic Avengers: Endgame Line

Avengers: Endgame brought over 10 years of Marvel filmmaking to an epic climax, but it also wrapped up the story of its biggest hero Iron Man with an emotional and heroic sendoff. While fans had to say goodbye to Iron Man in the movie universe, Robert Downey Jr. is still quite close to his Avengers co-stars, including Captain American Chirs Evans, who wished Downey Jr. a happy birthday in the most Avengers way possible. Evans took to Twitter to wish his buddy a happy birthday with a picture of them in front of the Avengers symbol, but then also threw in a classic Endgame quote to go with it, saying “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr.”

Of course, Love You 3000 is what Stark tells his daughter earlier in the film, and is their special little saying. That phrase has come to be synonymous with the film and Stark in general, and Iron Man is most certainly loved quite a bit by Marvel fans, so it all fits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the birthday message below.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Downey, though we are sad to see Iron Man not in the MCU any longer. That said, who knows, maybe we’ll get an A.I. version of Stark like we’ve seen in the comics, which would be a way to bring him back into the fold but not undo anything in Endgame.

Endgame has a slew of cool special features on Blu-ray, and you can find all of them below.

– Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

– Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

– A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

– Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

– The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

– The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

– Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

– Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

– Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

– Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

– Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is available on home video and Disney+ now.