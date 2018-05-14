‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Happy Mother’s Day Message

Today is Mother’s Day and one of the stars of Avengers: Infinity War is sharing a Mother’s Day message to the important moms in his life.

Chris Hemsworth shared a loving message directed at his mother and at Elsa Pataky, his wife and the mother of his children.

“Happy mothers day to all the wonderful mums out there, especially these two incredible women, endless thanks xoxo #mothersday @ElsaPataky_,” Hemsworth tweeted along with a photo. Take a look below.

Happy mothers day to all the wonderful mums out there, especially these two incredible women, endless thanks xoxo #mothersday @ElsaPataky_ pic.twitter.com/8SSabefUUg — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 13, 2018

