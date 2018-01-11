Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Talked ‘Thor 4’ Ideas On New Year’s Eve

Thor: Ragnarok was an unmitigated success for Marvel Studios, and it seems there are already ideas for a Thor 4.

Those ideas currently reside in Thor star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi‘s minds only at the moment, something Hemsworth revealed in a new interview with USA Today. The two celebrated the success of Thor: Ragnarok over New Year’s Eve, but they couldn’t help but talk about the future.

“We gave cheers to Thor 3,” Hemsworth said. “But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.”

A Thor sequel has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios yet, as the studio has been pretty mysterious about any of the Phase 4 slate. That is in part due to the secrecy around the upcoming Avengers films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Those films were made back to back, and Avengers 4 is the last on Hemsworth’s Marvel contract.

“It just depends on how The Avengers (movies) all wrap up,” Hemsworth said. “I finished shooting and now they are going to edit it and see how the stories play out. There are so many interwoven scenes and stories and characters.”

It seems though there are plenty of ideas available for a potential sequel if Marvel decides to go that route, and thanks to Thor’s Asgardian roots the possibilities are endless. For now, though, Hemsworth is just in wait and see mode.

“(Thor 4) is a conversation for further down the road, if it happens,” Hemsworth said.

The good news is that Waititi and Hemsworth have lots to celebrate regarding Ragnarok. The film was produced on a $180 million dollar budget and thus far has brought in over $850 million worldwide, not to mention the audience and critical acclaim.

Thor: Ragnarok currently holds an 84.52 on ComicBook.com’s Composite rankings, which puts it in the #8 spot all-time. You can submit your rating here. The film also holds a 4.23 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User rankings, placing it at #4 all-time.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently in theaters.