Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Helped James Gunn Pick His Engagement Ring

Last year, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn married actor Jennifer Holland. The couple has worked together on multiple projects, most notably The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, which saw Holland starring as Emilia Harcourt, a new staple in the DC films. Holland also appeared in Gunn's most recent film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The MCU threequel is now available to watch on VOD, which means Gunn's audio commentary is also available. The director spends the commentary sharing interesting behind-the-scenes information about the movie and even included a fun tidbit about his personal life. Apparently, Gunn enlisted Guardians star Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, to help with his proposal to Holland.

In the commentary, Gunn revealed that when Pratt called him to tell him he was proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger, who he married in 2019, Gunn told Pratt that he was also thinking about proposing soon. A couple of years passed, and Pratt began putting pressure on Gunn to finally pull the trigger. Eventually, Gunn recruited Pratt and Schwarzenegger to help make the proposal happen. In fact, they even helped Gunn pick out the engagement ring.

Arnold Schwarzenegger On Being Chris Pratt's Father-in-Law:

Back in 2020, Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Chris Pratt and told Yahoo! that he was a great son-in-law.

"Maria [Shriver] would come out to the set when we were in the middle of shooting Terminator 2," Schwarzenegger said. "And so she saw me when half of the face was gone and the eye was lighting up and all that. All this kind of weird makeup, so she started screaming and crying on the set because she didn't understand why daddy looked like that."

"But anyway, now she married an actor and Chris is a fantastic guy," Schwarzenegger added. "So easy to get along with, and so I am really happy because he has been such a really wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law."

Chris Pratt Almost Gave Up On Marvel:

Pratt recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the threequel and revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel before Guardians.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback," Pratt shared. "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'" He added, "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again ... I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'"

"I mean, all of them," Pratt said when asked which Marvel projects he auditioned for. "Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don't need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they'd go, 'No, that's the last time we need to see you."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting August 1st.