Chris Pratt Responds To Guardians Of The Galaxy Co-Star Dave Bautista Taking A Shot At His Training Regimen

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy tend to be a pretty tight-knit crew, both in the movies and off the set, but that doesn’t mean they won’t take shots at each other from time to time. The latest example of this all started when Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt shared a post from Men’s Health UK that said: “I trained like @prattprattpratt for 6 months — Here’s what happened”. Pratt couldn’t have been more thrilled about the post and had nothing but kind words to say after he shared it on Twitter, saying it inspired him. That’s when Dave Bautista came into the picture though, who couldn’t help but take a playful jab at his co-star.

Pratt shared the tweet and added; “Wow! Keep up the great work Andy. We all need a kick in the butt from time to time. Honored my story motivated you! You have in turn inspired me. 🙏👍🏼♥️”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bautista decided to post a before and after photo of his own, though it seems he isn’t exactly a fan of the Pratt training regime, especially after adding that hashtag of #whatsmysnack.

Wow! Keep up the great work Andy. We all need a kick in the butt from time to time. Honored my story motivated you! You have in turn inspired me. 🙏👍🏼♥️ https://t.co/7ojMWd60qa — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 9, 2019

Bautista wrote “6 weeks after training like @prattprattpratt. Thanks buddy! #whatsmysnack”

Pratt didn’t just let that go, and gave a perfectly Pratt response to Bautista’s Before and After shot, saying “Wait. In the after picture you look… like maybe you gained a little… wait… hold on…”

Wait. In the after picture you look… like maybe you gained a little… wait… hold on… https://t.co/1JnS4ZVycD — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 10, 2019

You can check out the entire back and forth above.

Up next for the two Guardians actors will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which reunites them with director James Gunn and the rest of the Guardians crew for at least one more go-round. After that we aren’t sure what the role for the Guardians will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they’ve become fan favorites and have some of the most memorable moments even in big event films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Endgame also brought Gamora back from the dead, though not really, as the Gamora that will be in Guardians Vol. 3 is a version from an earlier timeline, so she doesn’t have any of the memories the previous version had nor the love for Star-Lord, but we imagine some of those gaps will be filled in once everyone is reunited. That said, they’ll have to find her first.