‘Cloak & Dagger’ Star Olivia Holt on the Heroes’ Complicated Relationship

Marvel’s first major television series on Freeform will put a unique twist on a pair of fan-favorite characters as Cloak & Dagger explore the bright lights and dark shadows of New Orleans.

Series star Olivia Holt plays Tandy Bowen, the titular Dagger, who has seen some major changes to her own comic book origin. But at the heart of the series remains something every comic fan will recognize: the relationship between Tandy and her partner Ty Johnson AKA Cloak.

Holt recently spoke with Collider about the characters’ bond, as well as the similarities and differences with their comics counterparts.

“I think their relationship is very complicated. They are curious about each other, one second, and then the next, they want nothing to do with each other,” said Holt. “As the season goes on, you’ll start to realize, and they’ll start to realize and recognize, that they’re each other’s better halves. They are the answer to each other’s questions. What a cool thing to have, somebody who finally understands you and understands your journey, and is okay with that and doesn’t judge you for it or want to make it harder for you. They just want to be there for you. They seem to have a very, very special relationship, as complicated as it is.”

The series seems to be going the route of the comic books, exploring a burgeoning romantic relationship that blossoms into a healthy partnership, though not without a few speedbumps along the way.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Cloak & Dagger below.

Early on in the show, they find out they are destined to face a mysterious foe that will eventually claim one of their lives. That, combined with their own troubles, forces the kids to endure a lot of pressure.

“Oh, pressure is an understatement. It’s a lot,” Holt said. “They’ve already dealt with so much in their lives, and then finding out that one of them is gonna die? They didn’t choose that life. It’s a very intense thing that they have to go through, but I think because they recognize that they are better together and they’re gonna fight it as a team. They’re not going to let anything stop them. That’s where the hope comes in. They’re just hopeful that, by sticking together, by choosing life, and by choosing to have hope to succeed, ultimately they can win, in the end.”

Cloak & Dagger premieres Thursday, June 7th on Freeform.