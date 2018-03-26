‘Cloak & Dagger’ Showrunner Wants a Crossover With ‘Runaways’

The latest series from Marvel Television appears to be following in the footsteps of Runaways, continuing to carve a space in young adult narratives. So it’s only fitting that the showrunner for Cloak & Dagger wants a crossover with the Hulu series.

While speaking at the show’s panel during WonderCon in Anaheim over the weekend, showrunner Joe Pokaski revealed he wanted to take advantage of the shared Marvel universe in the series’ future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope so. I mean it was really important for the first season to really establish Tandy and Tyrone, even as people before they become superheroes,” Pokaski said. “But I’m a big fan of what Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] did on Runaways and we’re always talking about ‘when do we get to do our crossover?’ There’s probably 400 lawyers in the way… I’m excited for however Cloak & Dagger can play in the universe.”

It’s interesting that Pokaski is already mulling over the possibility of the characters from the two shows interacting, and that perhaps some early discussions have been had. With Hulu airing Runaways and Cloak & Dagger playing on Freeform, there are likely a lot of hoops to jump through before they can get something together.

We’re curious as to how the characters of Marvel’s first Los Angeles-based show would come to interact with the two teens from New Orleans, where Cloak & Dagger is set.

Much like Runaways, Cloak & Dagger will also not mention the word “mutants,” despite the characters’ comic book origins being tied to the fictional group. Perhaps if the Disney and Fox acquisition wraps up sooner than expected, they can start planning the cursory mentions for Season 2, if it gets that far.

Pokaski teased the show will deal with social issues while exploring the teens’ comic book roots as street-level crime fighters. So expect to see the two fighting drug dealers and other shady characters in the future.

“Absolutely. I think that’s the really important thing to me. Season 1 is really about them emotionally and where they’re coming from,” Pokaski said. “Probably a slightly slower bake than most TV shows about what the origin story is and learning to use your powers but as we kinda turn the corner into Season 2 we’re gonna deal with almost all of that and hopefully in a real way that’ll help save more and more people.”

Fans recently got a taste of the series through a new trailer, but those who were lucky to attend the panel got to see the entire first episode in full.

Everyone else has to wait for the series premiere of Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, on June 7th.

(h/t That Hashtag Show)