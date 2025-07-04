Wolverine and Deadpool Bring Back the Most Iconic Part of X-Force (Exclusive)

The recent team-up between Wolverine and Deadpool results in the return of an X-Force staple. Yes, we’ve seen Wade Wilson and Logan together on the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, along with various recent Marvel comics like Deadpool/Wolverine and Weapon X-Men. But one of their more popular team-ups came in the pages of Uncanny X-Force, where they worked as the X-Men’s black ops strike force. A new Marvel comic puts a unique spin on their partnership by getting Wolverine and Deadpool’s daughters involved, turning their next mission into a family affair. Marvel has decided that if we’re taking a trip down memory lane, we might as well include an iconic callback to Wolverine and Deadpool’s X-Force days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Wolverines & Deadpools #2 by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Travis Lanham, on sale August 6th. The first issue was released this week and featured Logan, Laura Kinney, Wade Wilson, and Ellie Camacho investigating the disappearance of mutant children in Symkaria. The Wolverines and Deadpools split up their investigation, with Laura and Ellie looking for clues in the town while Logan and Wade head into the forest to find the kidnapper(s).

Logan and Wade are confronted by Agent X while Laura and Ellie face Lady Bullseye. Both assailants appear to be mind-controlled, and the first issue ends with the revelation that the Shadow King is the big bad pulling the strings. As for the Wolverines & Deadpools #2 first look, it puts our four lead characters in the iconic black-and-gray costumes that Deadpool and Wolverine wore while teammates on X-Force.

wolverines & deadpools #2 first look

wolverines & deadpools #2 first look

wolverines & deadpools #2 first look

The second page shows Shadow King either draining the life force away from a group of kids or perhaps trying to harness their mutant abilities. Lady Bullseye and Agent X kneel on the floor, still under Shadow King’s influence. The final page finds Lady Bullseye attacking Wade and Laura, with Agent X most likely getting the drop on Laura from behind.

“The past 15 issues I’ve spent writing Wade and Ellie have been a dream come true,” Ziglar shared. “Getting to finish out their journey with two of the coolest mutants is just a cherry on top—I can’t explain just how much I look forward to exploring the father-daughter dynamics with these four!”

“IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE SHADOW KING! The DEADPOOLS and WOLVERINES have been lured to the trap of the SHADOW KING!” the description of Wolverines & Deadpools #2 reads. “But who is he really after? Twice as many Deadpools and Wolverines as any other book out there!”

Wolverines & Deadpools #2 goes on sale August 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the first look in the comments below!