How Season 2 of ‘Agent Carter’ Helped Set Up ‘Cloak and Dagger’

Freeform’s new take on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger made some big changes to the origins of Tandy and Tyrone’s powers, and those changes were likely set up by the events of another popular Marvel TV series, Agent Carter.

If you recall, back in the second season of the cancelled-way-too-soon Agent Carter, Peggy had a run-in with a company called Isodyne Energy. This company discovered a mysterious matter called Darkforce, also known as Zero Matter.

This Darkforce was made up of pure negative energy and, multiple times in its existence on the show, proved to have some insane abilities. At one point, Isodyne experimented on the Darkforce and created a crack in reality. A military unit was sucked into that crack and vanished without a trace. Another incident with the matter saw a scientist frozen solid after touching the Darkforce.

In an episode called “The Atomic Job,” someone attempted to steal the Darkforce from Isodyne, which led to a dangerous encounter with antagonist Whitney Frost. The Darkforce was dropped, and the container holding it shattered, letting the matter free. This caused a massive pulse of energy that was strong enough for Peggy to feel, and she was outside of the building.

This is where Cloak & Dagger comes in. A very similar pulse occurred at the beginning of last night’s premiere when a Roxxon rig, which was apparently experimenting on something very dangerous, exploded in the harbor. This event sent a pulse through the water surrounding the rig, and gave Tandy and Tyrone their powers.

You may be asking, “Well, that’s all well and good, but what does Roxxon have to to with the Darkforce? Couldn’t this be as simple as two shows using a similar filming technique?”

Yes, it could be, but another show by the name of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD actually takes the connection even further. In a Season 4 episode called “The Good Samaritan,” Leo Fitz explains that Isodyne was working on the Darkforce at one point, but the company ceased to exist soon after. In the 1950s, Isodyne’s assets were purchased by none other than Roxxon Corp., the company whose rig exploded in Cloak & Dagger.

It looks like EP Joe Pokaski was telling the truth after all, and Cloak & Dagger really does have more connections to the other Marvel shows than we originally thought.

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.