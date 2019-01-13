Cobie Smulders Confirms She’s In ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

In case you had any questions whether or not Agent Maria Hill would have a role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, you can put those to bed. Actor Cobie Smulders confirmed that Hill would, in fact, in fact appear in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Smulders made the first official confirmation that her character would be playing a part in Jon Watts’ follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Yes,” Smulders revealed to a surprised Fallon. “That’s out there!”

Fallon appeared genuinely surprised at the news. After all, it’s the first official confirmation of the character’s appearance in the film by someone a part of the production. Earlier in the interview, Fallon had tried getting Smulders to talk about Avengers: Endgame, but the actor remained quiet in regards to the upcoming blockbuster.

“I thought that wasn’t out there,” explained Fallon. “It’s definitely out there now. That’s a scoop, you’re going to be in the new Spider-Man!”

Smulders then double-downed on the confirmation, making sure to point out how precious she thought Fallon’s surprise was.

“I can’t tell you what’s happening in it, but yeah,” the actor said. “I love the preciousness of all of this. It’s so magical, but we don’t want to ruin anything for anyone.”

A long-time supporting character of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in its infancy, Smulders last appeared as Hill in the post-credits stinger for Avengers: Infinity War as her and Fury were eventually dusted away as a part of The Decimation.

Prior to that, the character appeared in three additional MCU movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Marvel’s The Avengers.

The character also happens to be one of the few characters to make the crossover been film and television as she’s appeared in three episodes of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

In addition to Smulders and Jackson reprising their roles from elsewhere in the MCU, Tom Holland, Zandaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are each reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jake Gyllenhaal is a new addition to the cast, playing the iconic Spider-Man villain Mysterio while Remy Hii and JB Smoove have been added in mysterious roles.

Jon Watts returned to helm his second straight Spider-Man flick for Marvel Studios, this time directing a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other MCU movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.