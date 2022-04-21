ComicBook Creators on Creators: Bill Sienkiewicz and Brian Michael Bendis Talk Legendary Moon Knight Runs

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prides itself on taking unknown characters and making household names out of them. First, the Guardians of the Galaxy became a billion-dollar franchise. Now, Moon Knight is dominating conversation across social media. When it comes to the latter, the Fist of Khonshu isn't as lucky as, say, a character like Iron Man or Captain America in the fact they each have dozens of individual comic book runs. In fact, Moon Knight comic series are typically few and far between — and we got a hold of two of the most popular creators behind the character to chat all things Marc Spector.

You see, ComicBook Creators on Creators is a simple concept — invite a pair of creators on a call to chat about their shared passion for characters and storytelling, how they broke into comics, and tell any stories they darn well want to tell. For our first episode, we're lucky a pair of legends answered the calling: Moon Knight artist Bill Sienkiewicz and writer Brian Michael Bendis.

Over the course of an hour, the two talk about their respective runs on a Moon Knight comic series and the shape of the industry in general. Sienkiewicz tells the story of how he landed his first Marvel job, despite only having a portfolio of Batman pinups. He recalls a harrowing story of turning his life around for the better after fracturing his hand — thus being unable to draw — after punching a garage door.

Then there's Bendis, who recalls being in art school and using Sienkiewicz's work for his own inspiration, telling his teachers and fellow students the artist was going to be the next big thing. He reveals a story where he grew up surrounded by Sienkiewicz's artwork, even having one of the artist's posters hanging in his room.

You can view the full, hour-long first episode of ComicBook Creators on Creators above.

