Coronavirus: Octavia Spencer Suggests Replacing Handshakes with Black Panther’s “Wakanda Forever” Salute

It’s currently a tense time in the world as the threat of the coronavirus continues to make headlines. It was revealed yesterday that production for Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been shut down over COVID-19 concerns and many major events have also been canceled, including Emerald City Comic-Con. Unsurprisingly, there have also been countless jokes and memes taking over the Internet with folks like Stephen King poking fun at the panic by using one of his classic characters. Another big name to take to social media this week was Octavia Spencer, who can currently be heard on the big screen in Onward. The actor has an incredibly brilliant idea for avoiding handshakes during this major health scare: switch to the “Wakanda forever” salute from Black Panther!

“My new handshake for the next few months,” Spencer wrote on Instagram. Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the idea. “Okkkkk,” @ashuntasheriff wrote. “Yess!!! Kumbaya,” @debrobertsabc added. “Missed opportunity for Makanda,” @allenbergmedia joked. (In case you missed it, Spencer is currently holding a contest for the best Ma memes.) You can check out Spencer’s Black Panther post below:

View this post on Instagram My new handshake for the next few months! A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on Mar 10, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT

As for the famous salute from Black Panther, you can currently catch your favorite Wakandans saying “Wakanda forever” on Disney+. Black Panther 2 is expected to hit theaters in 2021 and is rumored to begin filming in Australia.

