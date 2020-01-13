Avengers: Endgame Wins Best Visual Effects at Critics’ Choice Awards

Avengers: Endgame nearly went perfect at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Nominated in three categories, the Marvel Studios hit won Best Action Movie earlier in the night and now, a second award can be added to the trophy shelf. Sunday night, it was revealed Endgame had also won Best Visual Effects, besting The Aeronauts, 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Ad Astra, The Lion King, and The Irishman.

It’s another award in a long string of accolades as awards season begins winding towards the Academy Awards. Other wins for Endgame this year include the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie, MTV Movie & TV Award for Bst Movie and three wins at the Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Movie Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Choice Movie Actress (Scarlett Johansson).

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame for their 2 #CriticsChoice Awards including Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects pic.twitter.com/OhMrxKQttw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 13, 2020

Last fall, we spoke with overall VFX supervisor Dan DeLuuw, the Marvel Studios executive in charge of wrangling all visual effects vendors. At the time, he revealed he and his team had worked on Endgame‘s Smart Hulk for years.

“We’d actually done a test before both movies had started,” he raclled. “They were working on Thor: Ragnarok with Mark down in Australia and we wanted some motion capture footage of him. So on their motion capture day, the Russo’s got on the phone with Mark and Taika [Waititi] and they said, well this is kind of what we’re looking for. It’s basically Banner in an over-size Hulk body and so they just kind of riffed on this crazy idea and Mark was just kind of ad-libbing, trying to type on a computer keyboard and he can’t because his fingers are too big and so he gets angry and kicks over a table and knocks it over.”

DeLuuw added, “It’s this funny little gag because it was Banner living in a body that doesn’t fit into the world and it was funny because you saw Mark’s face and expression, so that kind of solidified the idea to push a little bit more Mark into the Hulk, into the design.”

