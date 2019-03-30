Daisy Johnson’s New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Uniform Unveiled

Ahead of the Agents of SHIELD Season Six debut screening at WonderCon this weekend, series costume designer Whitney Galitz has unveiled a new look at Daisy “Quake” Johnson’s (Chloe Bennet) all-new suit for the upcoming season. Drawing inspiration from the character’s appearance on the Marvel Rising cartoon, the new look is a hi-tech take on the suits the Inhuman character previously wore in seasons past.

In addition to updated gauntlets to help keep her quaking powers at bay when not in use, the new suit features purple accents and light piping against the traditional all-black SHIELD uniform.

“We wanted to pay homage to the new Marvel Rising this season with the update,” Galitz says in her Instagram post.

Earliest this month, Bennet spoke with TVLine to discuss what it was like being one of the first Asian superheroes on network television.

“I was just trying to pay my rent,” she explained. “But then it was like, ‘Oh God. Oh, I’m playing a superhero. And it’s one of the first Asian superheroes. Oh God, that’s a responsibility that I’m kind of taking that on the same way that she had to take on her powers.’”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six is set to premiere in May.

Are you looking for to the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD? Who do you think Clark Gregg is playing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

