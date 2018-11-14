‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Beats Out Fellow MCU Stars for Best Action Star People’s Choice Award

After a standout role as Dora Milaje general Okoye in Black Panther, actor Danai Gurira has some serious hardware to add to her trophy case. The actor beat out two Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues — fellow Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Avengers: Infinity War alum Chris Hemsworth — to win Best Action Star of 2018.

After debuting in Black Panther, where the actor had an acclaimed role as head of the elite kings bodyguard, Gurira reprised her role in Marvel Studios’ summer blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

On the press tour for Infinity War, Gurira spoke to press about the changes of her character from comics to live-action.

“I’m a researcher, so I did [read comics],” Gurira told members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War. “I loved how we – we weren’t – we were doing something different from what you see in the Christopher Priest version versus Mr. Coates’s version, which we tended to pull from more right through to the hair, the style of tattoos and no hair.

“Whereas the Mr. Priest’s version, we had the perfect little dark and lovely bobs. I really liked the way the way they played off the elements in how to make them a lot more developed, I think, than what they were in the original Christopher Priest version of the comic book. It was actually really interesting to see how the evolution of the story has come about. But of course, it’s really fascinating what Mr. Coates has been doing most recently.”

Black Panther was a breakout star at the box office for Marvel Studios, grossing over $1.3 worldwide. After grossing over $700 million domestically, Black Panther finished its box office run as the highest-earning superhero movie to hit theatres in this country and finished behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar as the third in the all-time rankings.

As far as Gurira goes, she’s set to reprise her role as Okoye is next year’s Avengers 4 and presumbly the yet-to-be-announced Black Panther 2.

Other upcoming movies on the slate for Marvel studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.