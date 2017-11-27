‘Dardedevil’ Season 3 Casts Wilson Bethel in Pivotal Role

Daredevil season 3 has added actor Wilson Bethel (CW’s Heart of Dixie) to its cast – the actor joins Marvel’s flagship Netflix series as a unnamed character who may in fact play a pivotal role in the seasonal storyline.

As Variety reports, Bethel’s character will be an FBI Agent “who will play a critical role in the conflict between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, better known as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

This casting and vague character description fits perfectly with some earlier character descriptions for Daredevil season 3 that leaked online:

“28-35, 5’9-6’1, Open ethnicity. An athletic but socially awkward FBI Agent, needs structure and rules to suppress the darkness inside himself. Athletic with medium build, responsible and resourceful, hair trigger temper. SERIES REGULAR”

That led to fan speculation that the Marvel villain “Sin-Eater” was being introduced in Daredevil season 3, and it certainly seems to be a likely case. Going a step further, we still believe that the return of the Kingpin, the current status of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and this new casting all point to Daredevil season 3 adapting the famous “Born Again” storyline from the comics. As we stated before:

“We’ve been expecting Daredevil season 3 to set up an adaptation of the famous “Born Again” storyline, and there’s certainly room for Sin-Eater to fit into that adaptation. After all, “Born Again” features a Daredevil impostor committing crimes on the behest of The Kingpin; Sin-Eater could easily be the substitution for that forgettable vigilante (who was also a madman). The angle of having a FBI agent who is also a crazy killer would add a serial-killer cat-and-mouse game to Daredevil season 3.”

Daredevil season 3 is currently in production. It’s expected to air sometime in the first half of 2018.