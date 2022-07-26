How Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Could Be Marvel's Best Shot at The Defenders Yet

For the vast duration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has put little attention onto the company's street-level characters, having the Avengers focus on threats that could end the world with a single snap rather than smaller, character-led plots. That started to change with the addition of Disney+, allowing the studio to craft longer character-driven shows that could study and examine characters at length. Fans of the franchise got a taste of street-level Marvel action during Hawkeye last year and will return to the genre next summer with Alaqua Cox's Echo.

Then comes Daredevil: Born Again, the one opportunity Marvel has to craft yet another mini-universe within its sprawling franchise. In fact, the Charlie Cox-led series could be the House of Idea's best stab yet at a live-action Defenders project.

The thing with Born Again is that its already been revealed as an 18-episode show, allowing the likes of Matt Corman and Chris Ord to stuff its run with familiar stories and characters. Rumors have already been running rampant online at least one familiar face would appear prior to Born Again with the potential return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. With the wheels already in motion, only two other actors would need to return before the gang's all back together and if any studio could make that magic happen, it would be Marvel Studios.

Beyond that, it's little secret that Netflix and Marvel Television didn't have the same Studios-level budget when producing these shows six years ago. Now that Disney is tossing hundreds of millions of dollars to each of these Disney+ projects, studios will be able to inject substantial cash into projects that don't necessarily mean it.

After all, Daredevil is a critical success that way it was and Marvel Studios would end up giving roughly double the budget to the series for more episodes than fans got in its previous iteration. This means Born Again is a dynamite place to give characters their comic-accurate street heroes from Iron Fist (with a dragon this time) to White Tiger, the Daughters of the Dragon, and a whole lot more.

While the Avengers are building towards The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars on the silver screen, maybe Daredevil and crew will be building to something else on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. Te first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!