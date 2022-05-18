Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Prompts Return Rumors After Sharing Photo With Luke Cage Star Mike Colter

✖

Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter are out there, somewhere on planet Earth, hanging out. Ritter shared an image of two hanging out on her Instagram Stories Wednesday afternoon, quickly leading to speculation from Marvel fans around the world. Ritter, of course, played the eponymous private investigator in Jessica Jones while Colter appeared in that series and his own as Luke Cage.

Adding to the speculation, Ritter's photo has something scribbled out on her jacket, with some point towards Marvel's traditionally tough security. Could the two be returning in some capacity? The picture simply shows her and Colter smiling at the camera, with the only text being a tag of Colter's Instagram handle, but you be the judge. See it for yourself below.

Earlier this year, Ritter told ComicBook.com she'd most certainly be willing to return to the role if Marvel told a story she'd want to pursue.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter previously told ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

Furthering the speculation is the recent return of three characters previously appearing under the Marvel TV umbrella. Like Ritter and Colter, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have both returned to the MCU as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively. The duo previously appeared in Netflix's DefendersVerse. To round out the trio, Anson Mount recently returned as Black Bolt during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness having only appeared as the character in ABC's widely-panned Inhumans series.

Neither Jones and Colter have been confirmed to return in any capacity.

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Which of the Defenders do you want to see make a return in new MCU programming? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!