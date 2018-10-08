New ‘Daredevil’ Trailer Shows the Rise of Bullseye

In less than two weeks, the long-awaited third season of Marvel’s Daredevil will finally hit Netflix.

After teasing the plot of the new episodes over the last few weeks, Marvel finally unveiled new details at New York Comic Con, including a better look at Daredevil’s newest enemy. Netflix commemorated the occasion with a new teaser, revealing a new look at the mysterious Agent Dex. Watch it above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s pretty clear that this new character named Agent Poindexter is actually Bullseye, as evidenced by the baseball cap with the villain’s comic book logo.

Poindexter is an FBI agent with some major personal demons, and as he says in the clip, being in the Bureau kept him on the straight and narrow. It looks like Wilson Fisk gets to him and manipulates him into doing some unsavory things.

We’re very curious to find out just what kind of leverage the Kingpin of crime manages to get on Poindexter to make him turn on his career and moral code, but given the comic book background of Bullseye it’s likely that he’s only a short push away from becoming a cold-blooded killer already.

If you’re confused about the character’s real name, Bullseye has always been shrouded in mystery, most commonly and simply referred to as Lester. But in the Ultimate comic books, he appears in the miniseries Ultimate Elektra as Kingpin’s favored assassin, and his name here is Benjamin Poindexter.

It looks like the Netflix series will be exploring the character’s background, giving context to his sociopathic tendencies as well as his impeccable aim.

In the new show, Agent Dex appears to become a lethal tool for Kingpin to use in his vendetta against Matt Murdock. Based on the trailers, it looks like he takes on the persona of Daredevil to discredit the vigilante in the eyes of the public by going on killing sprees in Murdock’s guise.

This is obviously a PR disaster for a guy who was just considered dead as of The Defenders, but something tells us Murdock will manage to make it out one step ahead of Kingpin by the seasons end.

The new episodes of Daredevil are already shaping up to be some of the best yet, going back to the brutal violence and deft character work of the first season rather than the blockbuster action and melodrama of Season 2.

Fans will get to see the rise of Bullseye and his eventual confrontation with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen when Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.