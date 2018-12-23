Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on ‘Daredevil’ Cancellation

Despite following the cancellations of two other Marvel Television series on Netflix, fans were still stunned when the streaming platform announced Daredevil Season 3 would be the last.

Now series star and Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox has broken his silence on the Daredevil being cancelled, revealing that most people involved were expecting to continue with a fourth season.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

The actor referred to playing Daredevil as a “dream job” over the last few years.

“I loved it. It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph,” Cox added.

Season 3 ended off with a somewhat happy ending, though it did tease that Murdock’s problems were not going to disappear anytime soon. When pressed for details on a potential Daredevil Season 4, Cox refused to elaborate for good reason.

“I hate to be boring, but to be honest, I don’t think I should answer that,” Cox replied. “It’s so new, the news. It’s quite painful for quite a lot of people. I was really excited about the ideas that were talked about for season 4, and I think if I was to speculate about it and it went on the internet, it might not be very helpful to people.… Anything I say often gets picked up and circulated, and I just want to make sure I don’t give any false hope.”

Despite the bad news, Cox is hopeful that he’ll have an opportunity to continue playing Matt Murdock in the future.

“Oh my God, yeah,” Cox said. “I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day we could pick up the baton and do it again.”

Unfortunately, despite Netflix’s claims that Daredevil will continue in future Marvel projects, Cox has yet to hear anything concrete. Hopefully that changes very soon.