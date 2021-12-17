Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cancels Convention Appearance Amidst Reports of Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

✖

It may be all one gigantic coincidence, or Charlie Cox may really be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tuesday afternoon, the San Antonio-based Celebrity Fan Fest revealed the Daredevil alumnus cancelled an upcoming convention appearance because of a "last-minute filming schedule" change. At the same time, fans have started to find evidence suggesting production on No Way Home is beginning to pick back up for additional photography, a step in the production process Kevin Feige says is instrumental for a film's success.

The convention appearance was expected to take place between August 6th and August 7th, but now Cox will be filming a new project. Any announced projects the actor has been attached to — namely Irish drama Kin — has already wrapped production. The actor behind Marvel's Man Without Fear was expected to attend the convention alongside Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter.

THE SAD NEWS:

Unfortunately, due to last-minute filming schedule changes, Charlie Cox will no longer join us for #CelebrityFanFest. But don’t worry, if you sent in an item to SWAU for an autograph or still want to, he’s graciously agreed to make sure everything gets signed. — Celebrity Fan Fest (@CelebFanFest) July 20, 2021

Interestingly enough, Marvel's She-Hulk is also currently filming, another show Cox has been rumored to appear in. The series has previously been described as a courtroom comedy and Matt Murdock, of course, is one of Marvel's most well-known lawyers.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the actor's return after Daredevil was unceremoniously cancelled by Netflix after three acclaimed seasons on the streamer. When Feige was asked about the actor's return earlier this January, the producer played coy with his response.

"I look at anything that's happened before, whether it's our movies, whether it's Marvel Entertainment TV series, and, particularly, obviously, the comics, video games, cartoons ... all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel," Feige shared with Collider when asked if the MCU would incorporate elements from the Netflix series. "That's the way the comics have worked for 80 years. So, we'll see."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17th.

