She-Hulk Reportedly Begins Filming

It appears another Marvel Studios television show has entered production. She-Hulk, the Tatiana Maslany-starring courtroom comedy, has been in pre-production for months, and now, an official government website has updated the status of the production. As certain tracking accounts have pointed out online, the official website for the State of Georgia has added She-Hulk to its list of projects currently in production in the Peach State.

Georgia, a beacon for Hollywood productions due to its lucrative tax credits and incentives, didn't have the show listed on the site last week. Now, it has the show on its "Now Filming in Georgia" list.

Kevin Feige previously said at the beginning of March that the Jessica Gao-led series would begin rolling cameras in a matter of weeks. The latest website updates fit perfectly in line with those comments from the Marvel Studios boss.

“On March 19, as you know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be debuting,” Feige explained. “June 11 will be the debut date for Loki and, of course, soon after that, we’ll have our first animated series, which is What If …?. We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.”

Little is known about She-Hulk other than the fact it will also include Tim Roth's Abomination and Mark Ruffalo's return as Bruce Banner.

With both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel nearing the end of production, the Feige-led outfit will also begin production on a second new series shortly. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is expected to begin filming in Budapest any day now. In fact, both actors were spotted in the Hungarian city over the weekend while out on a stroll.

She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+.

