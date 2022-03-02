Daredevil Star Has the Perfect Idea for His Next Suit

Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock wore a traditional all-red costume in 2003’s Daredevil movie. Charlie Cox wore two versions in the Daredevil Netflix show, one “homemade” version in all-black, and another combo red and black suit. If Cox gets his way, his character will build-up to his own “DD” insignia before too long.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Kin—an Irish crime drama streaming on AMC+ in the United States and Sundance Now in the UK—Cox avoids hinting at which exact suit he’d like to see in live-action, for a pretty good reason at that. “If there is some new suit or if it does morph or change or it’s redone or whatever, it will be so much more fun for the fans to just have that moment of like, ‘Oh shit, that’s what it is,’” the actor tells us.

That said, most iterations of the Daredevil suit include a big DD across the character’s chest. Cox adds he’d love for that piece of the puzzle to become part of the character’s journey in the MCU.

“What I would say is I’ve always liked the idea that at some point in Matt’s journey, his emotional journey, and again, I don’t know how everything is happening, or what might happen, and how it ties into what we’ve already done, I have no idea at all. But I’ve always liked the idea that at some point he feels like he has earned the right to have the DD [on his chest, which we’ve never had,” he suggests.

Cox concludes, “And one day down the line, I like the idea that he just makes that decision; we get to witness that evolution on screen. That’s just a little idea that I’ve had that I thought would be quite cool.”

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse hits Disney+ on March 16th. You can watch Kin stateside right now, streaming on AMC+.