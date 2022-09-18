Daredevil Fans Mourn the Loss of Melvin the Costume Guy After She-Hulk Revelation

By Adam Barnhardt

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a tailor that specializes in crafting clothing for those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe donning special abilities. Jacobson is the tailor hired to make suits for one Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and, as seen in the episode's closing moments, the one in charge of getting Daredevil (Charlie Cox) his new yellow suit.

Longtime fans of the Man Without Fear quickly began to worry about Matt Gerald's Melvin Potter, the costume designer that originally designed the characters suit during the events of Daredevil. In fact, Potter himself became a trending topic because of fan concerns.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

No Loyalty

prevnext

Nice Knowing You

prevnext

Unemployment

prevnext

Three Choices

prevnext

RIP

prevnext

Missing Melvin

prevnext

Please

*****

0comments

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of