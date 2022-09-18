Daredevil Fans Mourn the Loss of Melvin the Costume Guy After She-Hulk Revelation
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a tailor that specializes in crafting clothing for those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe donning special abilities. Jacobson is the tailor hired to make suits for one Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and, as seen in the episode's closing moments, the one in charge of getting Daredevil (Charlie Cox) his new yellow suit.
Longtime fans of the Man Without Fear quickly began to worry about Matt Gerald's Melvin Potter, the costume designer that originally designed the characters suit during the events of Daredevil. In fact, Potter himself became a trending topic because of fan concerns.
#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw Ep 5 Spoilers :— Drizzle (@Runwitscissors) September 15, 2022
So Matt went behind Melvin Potter’s back for his new Daredevil suit. What happened to brand loyalty? 😭#shehulk pic.twitter.com/QfEKSNW8i6
#shehulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw well it would appear that mr matthew murdock has found a new tailor for his daredevil activities, nice knowing you melvin😭😂 pic.twitter.com/mTIZVXFtWr— 🅜🅐🅧 (@ExpandedWho) September 15, 2022
#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk Spoilers— sylwia | jennifer walters era (@SylwiaZimny) September 15, 2022
So Melvin Potter lost his job? 😭Rip Daredevil pic.twitter.com/JC7DqMc6xm
Why Melvin was not in #SheHulk, here are some reasons:
- Matt is in LA and Melvin in NY, that's why we didn't got him as Matt's suit designer
- His character arc is picked from #Daredevil Season 3, so he's arrested
- This show is a reboot so we can't see his character anymore pic.twitter.com/WQr9w9eNvu— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 17, 2022
Daredevil got a new designer.— zandlaridkᱬ (happy wanda stan era) (@Zantw8) September 16, 2022
R.I.P Melvin the best designer the world has seen😢 pic.twitter.com/LRTAbejX81
I miss Melvin, I wish he comes back in Daredevil: Born Again! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/aoMHAq4G9m— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 15, 2022
Please bring Melvin back. At least he doesn't create a Halloween costume for Daredevil! This bling bling costume but what horror! Give us back the damn red suit!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— REGNIER CATHERINE (@Cathycatdu33) September 18, 2022
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.
What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev