Daredevil Fans Mourn the Loss of Melvin the Costume Guy After She-Hulk Revelation

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a tailor that specializes in crafting clothing for those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe donning special abilities. Jacobson is the tailor hired to make suits for one Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and, as seen in the episode's closing moments, the one in charge of getting Daredevil (Charlie Cox) his new yellow suit.

Longtime fans of the Man Without Fear quickly began to worry about Matt Gerald's Melvin Potter, the costume designer that originally designed the characters suit during the events of Daredevil. In fact, Potter himself became a trending topic because of fan concerns.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.