She-Hulk Episode 5 Drops a Major Daredevil Tease

The fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ on Thursday, and continued to put its stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been filled with a lot of twists, turns, and cameos — with the already confirmed appearance from Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) arguably one of the most anticipated. While it sounds like the man without fear will only appear in one episode of She-Hulk, the series' latest episode brought the biggest tease yet of his impending arrival. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the episode sees Jen concerned with getting new She-Hulk-sized clothes, outside of the suits she already wears to work. Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) eventually get Jen connected with Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a fashion designer who specializes in clothing for superheroes. At the end of the episode, Jen visits Luke to try on her new clothes — and as she's stuck in a changing room, Luke walks away and picks up a hat box in his office. As Luke complains about client confidentiality, we see that the hat box contains none other than Daredevil's yellow helmet.

This provides the biggest tease yet of Matt's arrival on the show, outside of what's already been seen in trailers and teasers. (It also seemingly confirms that Matt's suit in She-Hulk isn't the same as his previous one from the Netflix show, unless Matt only brought his old costume to Luke to have it repaired or enhanced in some way.)

When will Daredevil appear in She-Hulk?

While Marvel hasn't confirmed exactly which episode Cox's Daredevil will make his debut, the appearance of his helmet at the end of Episode 5 proves that he's on the horizon for the remaining four episodes. And as She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao previously revealed, Cox's cameo will be comic-accurate in some surprising ways.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao said in a chat with Collider. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

