Dark Phoenix Cast Unsure About X-Men Roles Going Forward With Disney

The cast of Dark Phoenix are unsure whether or not they will reprise their respective X-Men roles in the future. Given the fact that Fox is joining Disney and the X-Men characters are poised for an eventual debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a presumed likelihood of the characters being recast for a new story to launch. Then again, there is a the chance that the actors currently in the roles are somehow mixed into the sprawling narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its continuity. Either way, no one has told them what’s next.

“There weren’t any talks with us,” Cyclops actor Tye Sheridan tells ComicBook.com. “I don’t know if there’ve been an internal conversation.”

Still, his ultimate hope is to see the characters continue in any fashion. “I don’t know. I think this franchise has a lot of potential, it always has,” Sheridan said. “I’d love to see it continue in some form, even if there spin-offs and characters do their own movies independently. I think it’s definitely something that should be explored.”

The actors are not the only ones unsure of their future for the X-Men franchise. Dark Phoenix writer and director Simon Kinberg admits he has not been a part of any conversations regarding the X-Men characters under Disney’s control but was always going to attack Dark Phoenix as though it were a finale for the universe as a whole. “Even long before the Disney of it all, three years ago, I started writing the script [for Dark Phoenix],” Kinberg said. “I approached this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time, and watching this family come together. And this movie is the movie that challenges that family, and tears them apart in a new way, and so I imagined it as the culmination. And I even pitched it to the studio as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories, which there will be more X-Men movies in the future, no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way, and survive and go off into the sunset.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.