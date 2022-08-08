Dave Franco Reacts to Idea of Playing Harry Osborn in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dave Franco has yet to land a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't seem as if that's due to not trying. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the actor zeroed in on the Spider-Man franchise. Though he doesn't have a character in mind, Franco seemed down to appear in Hollywood's largest franchise at one point or another.

"You tell me. You know this world better than us," Franco said when asked which Spidey villain he played. When Killian pointed out the MCU has yet to land a Harry Osborn, Franco added, "That's treading in a territory that'd be a little tricky. You know what you're saying when you say that. [laughs]."

Franco's older brother James played the younger Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. At one point, even Raimi said he'd be open to return to that world he helped establish in the early 2000's.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said when asked about another possible Spider-Man sequel. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

