Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Onto 4K UHD and Blu-Ray With Exclusive Artwork

Bring home the biggest movie of the year when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Sony-Marvel Studios blockbuster, which teams the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with multiversal Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), is getting its own variants: alternate versions featuring new and retailer-exclusive artwork. As the theatrical-exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home sets a course to surpass $1 billion at the global box office on Christmas Day, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the home video editions available for purchase in 2022.

SPHE has not announced a release date or special features for Spider-Man: No Way Home on disc and digital. The home releases of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home were accompanied by over an hour of extras, including an all-new short film not seen in the theatrical cut of Far From Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Standard Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray Disc

The standard edition 4K, which includes a Blu-ray disc and a digital copy of the film, is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $27.99. The standard edition Blu-ray is also available for pre-order on Amazon for $24.99.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Target Exclusive Fan Art Edition

Target will release a Fan Art Edition Blu-ray combo pack complete with exclusive cover art and collectible cards designed by artist Cryssy Cheung. The Blu-ray + DVD + Digital exclusive is available to pre-order for$27.99.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook

Best Buy customers can purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home in exclusive steelbook packaging featuring a battle between Spider-Man and sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Pre-orders are coming soon for $29.99.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Amazon UK Exclusive Steelbook

International versions include an Amazon UK exclusive steelbook showing the web-slinger with a magical upgrade from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The Amazon exclusive is available to pre-order for £30.00.