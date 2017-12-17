DC Villains Marvel Heroes Should Fight

DC and Marvel are the two biggest names in the history in comics, causing fans of both companies to debate which set of heroes are stronger.

Why bother with that silly debate, though? Heroes have no business fighting other heroes, that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Instead, we thought it would be fun to take on a different side of that debate. What would happen if the Marvel heroes took on the villains of DC? Who would come out on top of that scenario?

That idea could make for some very interesting, and incredibly devastating battles. Here are the 10 DC villains we’d love to see take on the good guys of the Marvel Universe.

Scarecrow

Scarecrow can manipulate anyone’s minds, giving them visions of their deepest and darkest fears. This ability would give the Marvel heroes a unique challenge that they don’t often come across.

Think about the scenes in Age of Ultron where Scarlet Witch projects the terrible visions into the minds of the Avengers. Scarecrow would have a similar effect, but his poisons would provide much more terrifying sights for the heroes, seeing as how he accesses the very things they fear most.

Even the strongest minds of Marvel would be under attack if Scarecrow ever came around.

Darkseid

The Avengers are gearing up to battle Thanos in Infinity War, but Darkseid could provide them with an even greater challenge.

Operating out of his home planet Apokolips, Darkseid would send his massive armies across the galaxy to hunt down Marvel’s greatest characters and take over their various planets.

The heroes would need to simultaneously stop Darkseid’s forces while also finding a way to Apokolips to defeat him themselves. Difficult, to say the least.

Joker

The Joker is DC’s most popular villain by a long shot. He’s a class of evil all his own, taking joy in creating chaos around the world. Even Batman, who’s morally corrupt in his own right, as trouble keeping up with that level of madness.

Imagine taking Joker and putting him up against a true beacon of light like Captain America.

These two characters are complete and total opposites, making for a perfect situation for comic readers.

Harley Quinn

Speaking of the Joker, his crime-seeking lover Harley Quinn would also be an interesting addition to the Marvel Universe.

Working as Joker’s minion in the beginning of their story, Harley would do a lot of interacting with the heroes of Marvel, constantly driving them crazy with her attitude and desire to cause destruction to those around her.

Harley’s foul mouth would be hard enough for Steve Rogers to deal with, and there would be loads of comedic opportunity for any writer to play with.

Atrocitus

Casual Marvel fans have now been introduced to the likes of Marvel’s cosmic universe, with Guardians of the Galaxy becoming some of the most popular heroes on the company’s roster.

Atrocitus is composed of pure rage, and he’s capable of projecting that rage onto any of his opponents. He could use this power to turn the Guardians against one another just as they attempt to stop him.

Angry Drax against the rest of the Guardians would make for one epic space battle.

Sinestro

Speaking of space battles, let’s see how Marvel’s galactic heroes would handle the evil Sinestro.

Characters like Adam Warlock and Silver Surfer would have their work cut out for them if Sinestro ever brought the power of the Yellow Lanterns to the pages of Marvel. He’d work his twisted magic in every corner of the galaxy, and likely recruit a couple of notable characters over to his side.

Outside of the Infinity comics, this would probably be the greatest space-inspired showdown in Marvel history.

Cheetah

The Marvel films have brought a new love to Black Widow and Hawkeye, former operatives who have a long history together. The duo often talk about past missions that nearly cost their lives but brought them closer together.

Say one of their missions, perhaps in the early days of their partnership, took the archer and the assassin to the depths of the jungle.

Seeing Hawkeye and Black Widow square off against a villain like Cheetah would certainly make for a fun comic storyline.

Brainiac

Ultron did a number on Tony Stark and the other Avengers when he was initially created. Imagine how much damage Brainiac could conflict upon the heroes of Marvel.

Brainiac searches the universe, collecting knowledge and using it to capture entire planets at one time. Part of that search for knowledge has allowed Brainiac to take over pretty much every type of technology in the known world.

This dangerous mix of characters like Ultron and Thanos would give the Avengers more trouble than they could ever know what to do with.

Court of Owls

The Court of Owls is made up of the most important figures in Gotham’s underworld, turning the city into a place full of crime and evil.

Let’s bring the Court to New York City, the home city of several Marvel characters, and have them start running the various crime syndicate around town.

Characters like Daredevil and Spider-Man would have their hands full, seeing as how the Court would likely be one step ahead of them at all times. If they thought Kingpin was tough to control, wait until the Court of Owls start causing chaos.

Gorilla Grodd

Unlike Marvel, DC has a knack for creating super villains out of enormous animals. Let’s use some of these characters to shake things up a bit.

Gorilla Grodd, ruler of his own nation of Gorillas, could stand up to another powerful country like Wakanda. Pitting these two nations against each other could create the biggest war Marvel has seen since Black Panther’s people went up against Namor’s Atlanteans.

In addition to Grodd, Killer Croc and King Shark would also be fun to see take on the likes of Marvel’s Avengers.