‘Deadpool 2’ Writers Reveal Why Baby Hitler Scene Was Cut

Despite an R-rating and seemingly endless line of jokes, Deadpool 2 does have its limits which is why a scene which saw the merc killing baby Hitler revoked.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the premiere of Deadpool 2 in New York City, the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that the scene might have been too much — even for a Deadpool movie. It would have featured the titular anti-hero traveling back in time to smother the infamous Nazi leaders, in a move which would have prevented the worldly damage caused by Hitler years later.

“It’s true,” Wernick confirmed. “I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that!” Instead, the post-credits scenes attached to Deadpool 2 are some of its most hilarious and un-missable moments which definitely won’t be stirring up the controversy such a scene might have.

“We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross,” Wernick chimed in.

“Baby killing might be that line,” Reese concluded.

Another young one almost made it into the film, the writers admit. An early version of the film saw Deadpool being a father but it did not come as close to fruition as previous comments might have lead fans to believe. “We didn’t get very far down that path,” Reese said. “It was an idea that came up but we didn’t get very far.”

In fact, Papa Deadpool was one of many versions of Deadpool 2 which the writers has tossed around. “We’ve been developing the script for three years,” Wernick said. We started writing in June of 2015. There were a lot of iterations, one of them Deadpool being a daddy, one of them Deadpool being a villain…”

In the end, it was important to the duo to make sure Deadpool 2 was a much a Deadpool film as its predecessor, firing on all cylinders as fans will be expected.

“What we didn’t want to do was overstuff the movie with too many characters,” Reese said. “We added a few but we also wanted to make sure it was inherently a Deadpool movie.” As noted in ComicBook.com’s review of Deadpool 2, the film gets other X-Men characters right, but never strays far from its roots. “Make it a little bigger for the fans but not so big it feels like an Avengers movie,” Reese said.

“This wasn’t X-Force,” Wernick said. “It was a Deadpool movie.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.