Warner Bros. Pokes Fun at ‘Deadpool 2’ Digital Release With ‘Green Lantern’ Reminder

For the last seven years, comic book fans have pointed toward the Ryan Reynolds-starring Green Lantern as one of the low points of comic book cinema, with even the actor happily mocking his former superhero outing. With Deadpool 2 out now on Digital HD, Warner Bros. used the opportunity to remind their followers that Green Lantern was also available.

The studio shared a motion graphic of Reynolds holding out his Green Lantern ring, while pairing a green heart with a red heart to remind audiences to grab the DC Comics film while they’re adding Deadpool 2 to their collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew of Deadpool 2 hosted a panel promoting the upcoming home video release. One audience member couldn’t help but ask about two films in Reynolds’ career that he regretted, questioning if Reynolds hates Green Lantern or X-Men Origins: Wolverine more.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” joked Reynolds. “Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them. As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

Reynolds debuted as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins, though that film and its vision of “Deadpool” didn’t sit well with fans, seemingly dashing the character’s future. Interestingly, it was while Reynolds was filming Green Lantern that interest in Deadpool was revived, drawing an unexpected connection between the two characters.

“The weird plot twist was, somehow, some way, Deadpool got reinvigorated at Fox while [Green Lantern] was happening. … What a lot of people don’t know is [writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick] flew to New Orleans and, while I was shooting Green Lantern, we were actually all together writing Deadpool,” Reynolds shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “We were breaking the story of the original Deadpool movie in a house that was being paid for by Green Lantern‘s dime.”

While everything worked out in the end, Reynolds was slightly apprehensive that all hope of a Deadpool movie would be dashed, given the performer’s potential contractual obligations to the future of Green Lantern.

The actor noted, “I thought, ‘If Green Lantern is a huge hit, they’re never gonna accept me as both, and if Green Lantern is a huge failure — which it ended up being — they’re never going to hire me.’”

You can grab Deadpool 2 on Digital HD today.

Do you think Reynolds’ previous disappointments were worth leading towards Deadpool? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, WBHomeEnt]