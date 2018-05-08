‘Deadpool 2’ Score Seemingly Confirms Juggernaut

While fans are gearing up for the cinematic debut of X-Force in Deadpool 2 later this month, there’s another popular X-Men villain who is rumored to make a major impact in the new film.

A lot of chatter has swirled around the potential inclusion of the unstoppable Juggernaut. And it seems like confirmation just came from one of the most reliable source for movie spoilers: the official score.

In the grand tradition of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a composition from Tyler Bates’ score features the title “You Can’t Stop This Mother F*****.” And while that seems like a strenuous connection at best based on the title alone, it’s what the choir sings that might be the confirmation. You can take a listen for yourself over at Billboard.

The lyrics for the song state:

You can’t stop him

He’s the Juggernaut

You can’t stop

This mother f*****

Holy sh*t balls

Well, yep, not only does it strongly indicate the presence of Cain Marko in the new film, but it’s also pretty much lock-in-step with the Deadpool franchise as it’s been established on the big screen.

It should be noted that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch wrote those lyrics, according to Bates, less than an hour before the choir recorded them.

There has been a lot of speculation over the inclusion of Juggernaut, especially with Josh Brolin’s role as Cable seemingly taking up the part of the antagonist. But Ryan Reynolds and Leitch could be tossing a few surprises at fans when it hits the big screen, and set photos seem to hint at some possible stand in for the Juggernaut while filming.

While some fans might cry foul after the Juggernaut originally appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, the first Deadpool movie featured a reimagining of Colossus in the cinematic universe. This sounds like it will be a similar approach.

So get ready for that inevitable Colossus and Juggernaut showdown, hopefully taking inspiration from the characters’ greatest clashes in the comic books.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters May 18th.

Are you excited to see a different take on the Juggernaut in the Deadpool sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments!

